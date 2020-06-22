Montana sees 21st virus death, logs 75 cases during weekend

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 and a new death. A man in his 60s died in a Yellowstone County hospital on Saturday. It is the 21st death recorded in the state and the fourth in Yellowstone County attributed to COVID-19. More than 2,800 test results were reported between Friday and Sunday. They resulted in 32 cases Saturday, 20 on Sunday and 23 on Monday. The 32 cases reported on Saturday mark the second highest single-day tally, trailing only the 35 cases reported on March 26. Montana's known case total stands at 740.

