Montana Republicans Joining Trump Fight to Count Legal Votes

President Trump stood up and fought for them, it's time for these Republicans to stand up and fight for him. That's what Gail told me in an email during our Montana Talks radio show.

And she's right. Montana Republicans especially had a huge night on Tuesday- as they swept every single statewide office and more. And let's be honest, that huge Red Wave in Montana came thanks to the huge support from and for President Trump.

Fortunately for Gail, Montana Republicans- particularly, operatives with Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) re-election campaign- are already on the ground in at least one battleground state joining the fight alongside President Trump.

Jason Thielman is the chief of staff for Senator Daines. He noted that Daines team members left Wednesday, the day after the election and are already on the ground in Airzona "to stand with @realDonaldTrump and defend the integrity of our elections."

Senator Steve Daines also added this via Twitter:

We are a nation of laws, and the integrity of our elections is critical. Every LEGALLY cast ballot should be counted - with full transparency.

Meanwhile, GOP stalwarts like Sen. Lindsay Graham and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are also weighing in: