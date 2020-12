Montana Reported 747 new COVID-19 Cases

As of Wednesday morning, Montana has confirmed 70,133 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 747 new confirmed cases. There are currently 17,294 active cases in the state.

Montana reported 5,956 cases last week and 5,830 the week before. 2,326 cases have been reported in the past three days.

Missoula County has had a total of 5,259 confirmed cases and 719 cases are currently active. You can find the current numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.

According to state statistics, 52,068 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 490 people are currently hospitalized.

The number of tests increased by 2,590 over the previous 24-hour reporting period, for a new cumulative state-wide total of 699,468.

The state COVID-19 related death toll increased from 763 on Tuesday to 771 on Wednesday, according to state health officials.

Here are the updated case totals in Montana:

Gallatin County Cases 8,167 Total | 131 New | 573 Active

Yellowstone County Cases 12,127 Total | 81 New | 5,537 Active Flathead County Cases

7,635 Total | 71 New | 1,961 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases 3,602 Total | 43 New | 1,906 Active

Cascade County Cases 5,717 Total | 33 New | 2,588 Active

Rosebud County Cases 940 Total | 31 New | 37 Active

Dawson County Cases 776 Total | 30 New | 87 Active

Lake County Cases 1,201 Total | 30 New | 276 Active

Big Horn County Cases 1,932 Total | 23 New | 219 Active

Ravalli County Cases 1,806 Total | 22 New | 580 Active

Hill County Cases 1,447 Total | 19 New | 118 Active

Stillwater County Cases 478 Total | 14 New | 62 Active

Glacier County Cases 1,208 Total | 11 New | 34 Active

Park County Cases 746 Total | 11 New | 206 Active

Lincoln County Cases 857 Total | 10 New | 148 Active

Silver Bow County Cases 2,523 Total | 10 New | 474 Active

Sheridan County Cases 316 Total | 9 New | 22 Active

Custer County Cases 844 Total | 8 New | 78 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases 785 Total | 7 New | 31 Active

Phillips County Cases 345 Total | 7 New | 58 Active

Roosevelt County Cases 1,294 Total | 7 New | 97 Active

Teton County Cases 261 Total | 7 New | 36 Active

Beaverhead County Cases 625 Total | 5 New | 45 Active

Chouteau County Cases 303 Total | 5 New | 27 Active

Jefferson County Cases 588 Total | 5 New | 80 Active

Broadwater County Cases 229 Total | 4 New | 40 Active

Fallon County Cases 260 Total | 4 New | 12 Active

Fergus County Cases 760 Total | 4 New | 150 Active

McCone County Cases 122 Total | 4 New | 13 Active

Pondera County Cases 350 Total | 4 New | 30 Active

Toole County Cases 636 Total | 4 New | 42 Active

Blaine County Cases 554 Total | 3 New | 33 Active

Wibaux County Cases 93 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

Granite County Cases 145 Total | 2 New | 18 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases 285 Total | 2 New | 28 Active

Valley County Cases 598 Total | 2 New | 43 Active

Carbon County Cases 630 Total | 1 New | 29 Active

Daniels County Cases 132 Total | 1 New | 14 Active

Liberty County Cases 99 Total | 1 New | 14 Active

Madison County Cases 443 Total | 1 New | 41 Active

Mineral County Cases 95 Total | 1 New | 20 Active

Powell County Cases 732 Total | 1 New | 102 Active

Richland County Cases 729 Total | 1 New | 357 Active

Sanders County Cases 309 Total | 1 New | 37 Active

Wheatland County Cases 114 Total | 1 New | 7 Active

Carter County Cases 123 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Garfield County Cases 66 Total | 0 New | 6 Active

Golden Valley County Cases 25 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Judith Basin County Cases 70 Total | 0 New | 18 Active

Meagher County Cases 110 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Musselshell County Cases 245 Total | 0 New | 38 Active

Petroleum County Cases 10 Total | 0 New | 4 Active

Powder River County Cases 90 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Prairie County Cases 116 Total | 0 New | 12 Active