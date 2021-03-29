‘Real Housewives’ Reality TV Star Building Home in Montana

Montana seems to be a popular destination for reality TV, with MTV recently bringing the 'Floribama Shore' cast into the Treasure State for several weeks of taping.

Now, another reality TV show star is planning to make Montana her "part-time" residence, according to a post on Instagram.

Stephanie Hollman from "The Real Housewives of Dallas," and her husband Travis, announced yesterday (Sunday 3/28) via Instagram, that they're "excited to be the newest part time residents of Whitefish Montana."

Credit: Andrew Toth, Getty Images

According to TheThings.com, Stephanie Hollman has been on the Bravo TV Network reality series since 2016, and is paid $275,000 per episode. The report also says The Hollman's have the "highest net worth" of all the "Housewives of Dallas," with a reported combined net worth of $18 million.

Stephanie's husband, Travis Hollman, is the President and CEO of Hollman, Inc., which is the "world's largest manufacturer of sports, fitness, and office lockers," according to LinkedIn. Hollman Incorporated has built lockers for several professional sports franchises, including the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints.

The post on Stephanie Hollman's Instagram said the couple is building a new home in Whitefish, and then added she's excited to build "a lifetime of new memories" for her family in Montana.

Credit: Bravo via YouTube

After sharing the news, some of Hollman's followers on Instagram questioned why the family is planning to build a home to Montana. When Analicia asked the question "Why Whitefish?," Hollman replied with the following via Instagram:

It (Whitefish) has a sweet small town feel with a beautiful mountain and lakes. Wanting something simpler for the boys.

Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" is currently airing on the Bravo TV network, and according to BravoTV.com, here's what Stephanie Hollman is dealing with this season:

After years of being a doting mother and wife, Stephanie is eager to return to work and launches her own foundation. When her husband, Travis, questions her ability to follow through, she sets on a course to prove him wrong.

