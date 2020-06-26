Montana Rabbi Launching Positivity Campaign [AUDIO]

Why do we always seem to assume the worst? Why do we assume someone doesn't like us, when maybe they're just having a bad day? Why do we assume someone cut us off in traffic just to be a jerk? Maybe they just heard some awful news and had to rush to the hospital. Why do we assume that life is bad, just because the news is bad, or because social media is filled with negativity?

A negativity bias is natural, but that's all the more reason we need to develop a positivity bias. That's the essence of a book put together by Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson called "Positivity Bias." He joined us on our Montana radio show all the way from London.

Why would a Montana radio show be talking to a rabbi from London? Well, there's a great Montana connection. Our friend, Bozeman Rabbi Chaim Bruk wants to start a positivity movement here in Montana, especially in light of all the negativity surrounding COVID-19. To get it started, he's shipping out 500 copies of "Positivity Bias" to Jewish families all across Montana.

Rabbi Chaim Bruk tells us:

Our perspective has far-reaching effects on the outcome of the situations we’re in. That’s why this book is so important now. My wife and co-CEO Chavie and I just finished reading it and the Rebbe’s approach can frame life, with all of its challenges, in a positive, forward-thinking light.

