According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Montana in 1990 still had not surpassed 800,000 residents. But with more than 12 percent growth from 1990-2000, and another 9.7 percent increase in population through 2010, it was clear the Treasure State would quickly reach the million resident mark.

Some of the 2020 U.S. Census results were released today, and Montana's population grew 9.6 percent in the past decade, with a total of 1,084,225 residents, up from 989,415 in the 2010 Census.

Here are the Top 5 Fastest Growing States, according to the 2020 U.S. Census:

Utah 18.4 percent (+507,731) Idaho 17.3 percent (+271,524) Texas 15.9 percent (+3,999,944) North Dakota 15.8 percent (+106.503) Nevada 15.0 percent (+404,063)

The West Region of the United States had a 9.2 percent population increase, while only three states lost residents in the 2020 Census (Illinois, Mississippi, West Virginia).

With this growth in population, Montana will regain its second congressional seat that was lost after the 1990 U.S. Census. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said this is a "great day for Montana." Gianforte said that with the "second congressional seat, Montanans will have another voice in Congress to work on their behalf."

Governor Gianforte also said that it's "critical we avoid the traps of partisanship and gerrymandering as our new district lines are drawn. Our new districts should be compact, keep our communities together, and make common sense.”

More results from the 2020 U.S. Census showing "sub-state level data" are expected to be released later this year, according to the press release.

The "constitutionally mandated population count" is conducted every 10 years, and the results help determine where funding should be distributed for programs like educational programs, highway planning, and community infrastructure.

As the lead agency for the state’s census efforts, the Department of Commerce worked with partners across Montana to encourage Montanans to self-respond to the 2020 Census. The updated state population count is the result of months of all-hands-on-deck statewide work to let Montanans know about the importance of being counted. -Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce

CLICK HERE for more information about the 2020 U.S. Census.

