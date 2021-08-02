If Montana Had an Official Olympic Sport, This is It.

My family loves watching the Olympics. The Winter Games are fun, but I think the Summer games are my favorite. I've been enjoying some of new sports added to the lineup this year. Skateboarding, karate, sport climbing and surfing are all new events, plus 3-on-3 basketball and BMX freestyle disciplines have been added to existing categories.

Another event that caught my eye this year (not new) is Equestrian Dressage. I don't remember ever seeing it at the Summer Games, although it's been a part of the Olympics for over 100 years. ICYMI, it's where riders make their horses do these intricate dance moves, as seen below. For some reason, watching a horse tiptoe-dance around the arena cracks me up.

What existing summer Olympic sport best represents Montana?

Some might say the shooting or archery events, since so many Montanans enjoy hunting or shooting for recreation. Others may say kayaking, equestrian events or mountain biking are a great representation of "Montana" summer sports.

If badminton and table tennis can be Olympic sports, why not cornhole?

Montanans take their cornhole seriously. It was an official sport at the Big Sky State Games last month. The cost-of-entry to the sport is low and just about anyone can play the game. Some might say that beer pong would also represent Montana well as an Olympic event.

Professional Hiking would best represent Montana as an Olympic sport.

Think about it... nearly all Montanans have hiked somewhere at least once. Some of us do it every weekend. We've got millions of acres of terrain for training and the only gear you need to get started is a good pair of hiking boots and a water bottle. And maybe some bear spray.

