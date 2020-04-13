Montana novelist remembered as a ‘writer’s writer’

Montana novelist Peter Bowen has died at age 74. His obituary says Bowen died Wednesday of heart failure after a fall at his home in Livingston. Bowen was best-known for a series of 15 mystery novels set in the fictional eastern Montana town of Toussaint featuring the character Gabriel Du Pre. He also wrote a four-book series of historical novels set in Montana that featured a fictionalized version of the soldier and frontiersman Luther Sage “Yellowstone” Kelly. For a time, he wrote columns for Forbes FYI magazine under the name “Coyote Jack.”