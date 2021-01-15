Montana National Guard Troops Head to DC

Thousands of National Guard troops have already arrived at our nations capitol and more are coming from around the country as security officials prepare for Joe Biden to be sworn into office next week.

Yesterday (1/14), Republican Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced that 150 Montana Army National Guard soldiers are also on their way to Washington for the upcoming presidential inauguration. They'll be lending additional security support to an estimated force of 21,000 National Guard members authorized to be on-site (source Military Times). In a press release Gianforte said,

The Montana National Guard has a long, proud history of supporting our state and nation. I’m grateful to our selfless soldiers who are answering the call of duty again today to help ensure a peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our republic.

The Montana soldiers involved are from the 484th Military Police Company, located in Billings, Malta and Glasgow, 143rd Military Police Company, located in Lewistown, and Headquarters, Headquarters Company of the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion, located in Belgrade.