Montana moves forward with plan to ease Madison River crowds

By MICHAEL WRIGHT Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — Montana is moving ahead with its attempt to ease crowding on one of its most popular rivers. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has put forward a proposal for regulating fishing outfitters and easing crowding on the Madison River, one of the top fly-fishing destinations in the world, The proposal would cap the number of guided trips and bar guides from some sections of the river on certain days. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is going to discuss the proposal during a virtual meeting on June 12. Guides say the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic makes this a bad time to consider regulating the river.

