Montana Morning State News Headlines for Wednesday, July 21
City of Missoula reaches out to community for help in finding a facility to use for the homeless this winter.
Senator Steve Daines was on the Montana Morning News show on Tuesday and spoke of the 1st Amendment, fires in Montana and rampant federal spending.
Gas prices may be coming down a bit after oil prices took a hit in the recent stock downturn, says Gas Buddy's Patrick DeHaan.
A 40 percent chance of more thunderstorms in western Montana this afternoon, with highs in the low 90's.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.