Montana Morning State News Headlines for Tuesday, May 18

$100,000 bond for man charged with felony arson and criminal endangerment, after allegedly setting fire to his sister's basement .

Felony assault with a weapon and a third felony PFMA charge against a Missoula man who threatened his girlfriend with a firearm.

Constitutional scholar Rob Natelson was on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to answer questions from listeners.

Partly sunny and windy in western Montana today, with highs in the low 60's.