Montana Morning State News Headlines for Tuesday, February 13

By Peter Christian February 13, 2018 6:21 AM

Monday was the eighth anniversary of the death of Missoula Police Sergeant Bob Heinle, who was shot and wounded in the line of duty in 1998.

2017 Sunrise Fire in Mineral County fought with backburns  that destroyed large amounts of private forest land.

Federal Court rules that robocalls  to Montana households remain illegal during political season.

Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low 20’s.

