Montana Morning State News Headlines for Thursday, March 22
A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy has resigned over allegations of misconduct while on duty.
Missoula County Commissioners heard testimony from department heads on the devastating effects of state and federal budget cuts to their programs.
Montana's Congressional delegation has pushed through a forest management bill and Steve Daines expects it to hit the floor within 48 hours.
60 percent rain and snow mix in western Montana today, with highs in the low 50's.