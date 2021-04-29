Montana Morning State News Headlines for Thursday, April 29
OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen votes 'thumb's down' on top-down President Biden's American Families Plan.
UM spokesman on Talk Back discussing the school's handling of COVID-19 and clarifies priorities in the budget.
Woman arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damages in state parks.
Sunny and warm in western Montana today, with highs in the mid 70's.
