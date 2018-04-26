Montana Morning State News Headlines for Thursday, April 26

A missing hiker, 78 year-old former University of Montana Professor Michael Kreisberg, was found deceased in Crazy Canyon on Wednesday. The cause of death is unknown.

Former Missoula middle school social worker will be appearing soon on drug charges after she and her companion were caught with meth, heroin and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The Montana Green Party will return to court on Monday to hear more testomony over why they should be allowed to remain in the election ballot.