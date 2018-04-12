Montana Morning State News Headlines for Thursday, April 12
The City of Missoula has filed suit to challenge a Montana Attorney General decision to overturn a universal background check gun ordinance.
Missoula YMCA child care worker charged with smoking meth on the job. The facility has been closed till further notice.
Online fundraiser helps over 31 mobile home owners to pay their property taxes and keep their homes in Missoula.
70 percent rain and snow showers in western Montana today, with highs in the low 40's.