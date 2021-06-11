Montana Morning State News Headlines for Friday, June 11
15 years in prison for man who attempted to kidnap a 16 year-old girl near Brennan's Wave last summer.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen comments on the decision by Canadian company to permanently end the Keystone XL Pipeline project.
Man assaulted after attempting to leave a rental car establishment. The suspect, who has mental problems, was charged with assault.
Partly sunny in western Montana today, with highs in the 70's.
