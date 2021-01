Montana Senator Steve Daines casts a 'yes' vote moving the Senate's tax cut bill forward for more debate.

Missoula man angered and frustrated when the head of his first ever elk was stolen out of the back of his pickup truck.

The U.S. Forest Service has formed a regional post-wildfire season management team to respond to effects from the past summer's fire damage.

Cloudy throughout western Montana today, with highs near 40.