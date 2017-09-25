Montana Morning State Headlines For Monday, September 25

Missoula City Council candidate ordered not to mention his candidacy while commenting at council meeting, prompting comment from a Missoula attorney.

Great Falls man accused of stalking a Child Protective Services employee on Facebook.

West Point graduate and Green Beret Seth Bodnar was the third of four candidates for the presidency of UM appeared in Missoula on Friday. The last finalist will appear today.

Cloudy and mild in western Montana today, with highs near 60.

