How Powerful is the Advertising from the Montana Meth Project?

I grew up watching local cable in Montana. They always had some of my favorite shows, however, there was one group of ads that I just couldn't stand because of the horror element they portrayed, the anti-meth campaign ads. But, that's the point of them. The Montana Meth Project (MMP) has been turning heads with these ads for a long time now, but how impactful are they and do they really work? Let's take a look.

"Not Even Once" may cause you to not even consider.

Watching the ads again caused me quite a bit of distress, which is the intent of the advertising. In an interview with ABC News in 2006, Montana Meth Project's founder, Thomas Seibel said, "The ads are disturbing. They're gripping. They're attention getting."

Before you watch these videos though, a warning. These videos may be aired on public television, but their imagery is still quite disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

They may be disturbing, but do they work?

According to the MMP website, they've seen a 77% reduction in first-time use of methamphetamine since their ad campaign began. That's quite the difference, however, some people disagree.

Teens were surveyed in 2008 by Prevention Science after being exposed to the ads. Their data showed that half of those surveyed thought that the ads were over-the-top and not realistic. Also, an addiction counselor for Sentinel High School in Missoula in 2016 stated that she'd actually seen an increase in meth use despite the campaign.

Get our free mobile app

What do you think about these ads? Do you think they work, or are they trying too hard? I'm more for the latter, considering there's nothing about getting help after addicted to these ads. But, that's my opinion. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to lie down after watching all of those.

10 Infamous People with Montana Connections We've compiled ten criminals who committed crimes, or have other connections with, the Treasure State.