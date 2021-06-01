Montana Memorial Day Tribute Erroneously Called “Racist”

I've told you before. These people are nuts. They're absolutely crazy. They want to call EVERYBODY racist. It's like that song from "The Lego Movie", "Everything is Awesome." Except for with these folks on the Left, the song is, "Everything is racist."

You can't make this one up. So, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen (R-MT) shared a very nice photo of her and her granddaughters. She also shared a nice message for a Memorial Day post on Facebook:

Today is a special day, when Americans take time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy our continued freedoms. I was fortunate to be joined by two of my granddaughters as we honored and commemorated our fallen heroes. It was humbling to be in a spot where eight of my dear family members, including my loving parents, lay at rest in Custer National Cemetery.

So, she posts this great photo and message, and then one of the liberal activists on Twitter calls her racist. A "racist piece of sh*t" to be precise. Why? Because she posted a photo from Custer National Cemetery. Apparently, this liberal activist had zero clue that military veterans from several wars were buried there.

The original tweet has apparently been deleted but was captured in a screenshot by Great Falls City Commissioner Rick Tryon who jumped in with this message via Twitter:

Almost incomprehensible that anyone could be this stupid. Custer National Cemetery is a veterans cemetery & veterans from several of our country’s wars, including my grandfather, are buried there. It’s awesome Arntzen’s commemorating that sacred place for Memorial Day.

State Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) also weighed in:

Some people like to live in their Twitter bubble with no comprehension of the facts. Thankfully we have people like your grandfather and others willing to make sacrifices for freedom