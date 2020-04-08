Montana Masks For Heroes Steps Up For Healthcare Workers

Montana Masks for Heroes is working to supply face masks to those who need them in the Gallatin Valley. It all started out as a Facebook Group, but has now grown into a team of dedicated and hardworking volunteers with plenty of Montana spirit. Currently, they have created and donated over 3,000 masks to healthcare workers, first responders, firefighters, postal workers, and others in need of personal protective equipment.

You can help Montana Masks for Heroes by volunteering to cut fabrics, iron, sew masks, pick up and deliver materials and masks, or you can donate online. If you are in need of masks please have the authorized owner/manager of your clinic or business request masks here.