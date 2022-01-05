Montana Marijuana Sales Soar During First Weekend of Legalization

Recreational cannabis sales are off to a great start across the state of Montana. The legal sale of recreational cannabis went into effect on January 1, 2022.

Dispensaries in Bozeman reported long lines of customers throughout the first weekend of legal sales and at many dispensaries in the area, medical patients received priority.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Montana Cannabis Guild, the state estimates around 200,000 residents will purchase recreational cannabis.

If the first weekend of sales were any indication, recreational cannabis is going to make a lot of money for businesses and the state of Montana. Independent Record reported that Montanans purchased more than $1.5 million in recreational cannabis during the first weekend of legal sales. The state reported $1,566,980 in sales with $313,396 in tax revenue for the state of Montana.

According to Helena Independent Record, The Montana Department of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division tallied a combined total of $1,999,597 with recreational and medical sales between Saturday and Sunday. The 4% tax on the $432,617 in medical sales provided an additional $17,305 in tax revenue to the state.

A report by the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research found that a 20% tax levied on legalized sales of cannabis has the potential to collect between $43 and $52 million per year in revenues to the state in the years 2022-26. Projected revenues reflect cannabis sales to both Montana residents and to visitors to the state.

Recreational cannabis is legal in Montana, but some counties throughout the state have decided to opt out. However, you can still purchase recreational cannabis in 28 counties in Montana.

Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Montana