Montana man accused of shooting has bail set at $50,000

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man is accused of stealing a cellphone and shooting at a group of people after arguing with them over their noise levels in West Yellowstone, just outside Yellowstone National Park. Brian Jones Marks, 47, faces a felony charge of robbery and three felony counts of assault with a weapon. He turned himself in Monday after the shooting led law enforcement on a weekend-long investigation. Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Bryan Adams set his bail at $50,000 in court on Tuesday. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Marks' attorney, George Isham, asked for lower bail, to no avail. Marks did not enter a plea.