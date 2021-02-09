Montana man, 7-year-old dead in apparent murder-suicide

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in western Montana say a man shot his two young sons, killing one, before fatally shooting himself. The Mineral County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to a reported shooting in St. Regis on Saturday evening. They found 37-year-old Anthony Dascher and a 7-year-old boy dead and a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says the 4-year-old was taken to the hospital in Missoula. ABC Fox Montana reports the boy was then airlifted to a hospital in Spokane, where he is on life support. The names of the boys haven't been released.

