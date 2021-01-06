Montana Leaders Condemn Violence in the Capitol

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For many of us back here in Montana, we have repeatedly condemned the violence that has played out on American streets over the past year. We condemned the violence that targeted the great men and women in law enforcement. We condemned the violence that burned black-owned businesses (and other small businesses) to the ground. We condemned the violent, lawless occupation of American cities like Seattle. And we now condemn the violence that has been playing out in our nation's capitol.

Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) says both he and his staff are safe, after protesters stormed the US Capitol and forced evacuations in the House and Senate. He added:

I condemn political violence of any kind. There is a peaceful process to resolve this which is what we were attempting to do. Thank you to the Capitol Police for keeping us safe.

Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT):

Violence has no place in our civil society, and I categorically condemn what’s happening in the U.S. Capitol.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT):

I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT):

Thank you for your concerns. My staff and I are safe and secure. The violent actions we are seeing today at our nation’s Capitol are an affront to our democracy and have no place in America.

Enough is enough. It is time for political and media figures to stop excusing violent acts that are being used to promote a political agenda.