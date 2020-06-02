Montana judge orders $15K restitution for starved cattle

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (Great Falls Tribune) — A Montana man who pleaded guilty to starving his cattle received a deferred, six-year jail sentence and was ordered to pay restitution of more than $15,000. The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence also prevents 57-year-old George J. Savoy from owning cows for six years. Savoy pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty and waived his right to trial. The Cascade County Sheriff's Office seized about 230 cows in March following reports of dead cattle on Savoy's land 40 miles southwest of Great Falls. More than 100 cows died from lack of food and water.

