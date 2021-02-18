Montana Hunting and Fishing Licenses On Sale March 1

The 2021 hunting and fishing licenses for Montana go on sale March 1st, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Also, on that day, they will start application times for permits and special licenses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many hunters and anglers to the FWP website, where the page "Buy and Apply" can get you going in the right direction to get your needed licenses for most seasons - including deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, Antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey and all fishing licenses. That site will open at 5 a.m. March 1st.

Of course, you can also head over to a Fish, Wildlife and Parks office, most of which which are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. And there's the phone.

The licensing call center is at 406-444-2950. During the initial month of licensing, it has expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After April 1st, the regular business hours will be back. The same times as the office hours - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A reminder that FWP is working all year long. The game wardens want to urge that if you see something odd or possibly illegal, there's always the TIP-MONT line. It's open 24 hours a day, you can remain anonymous and if the call results in an arrest, you might be eligible for a reward. We're serious about poachers in Montana.

The department has also been compiling the figures from the 2020 general hunting season. They've been calling hunters and asking about their success rates during the past year.