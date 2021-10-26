Hold On To Your Butts Billings, It’s Going to Get Windy Wednesday

Get those loose items in the yard tied down because some potentially damaging winds are going to be rolling into Billings on Wednesday (10/27).

A High WInd Watch has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Yellowstone County from 6 am to 9 pm MDT Wednesday when gusts could hit 55+ mph making travel conditions treacherous.

According to the alert from the NWS, high winds could blow down trees and powerlines, and driving a high-profile vehicle will be difficult.

Areas from Billings to Livingston are expected to have gusts between 50 and 60 mph, while communities to the east and south of Billings are likely to have between 25 and 40 mph peak gusts.

Yellowstone County will have the strongest winds between 9 am and 6 pm, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Even with the strong winds, temperatures are still expected to reach the mid-50's on Wednesday, and lows on Wednesday night in the mid-30's. The current forecast from the National Weather Service has temperatures warming back into the mid 60's on Friday (10/29) before a chance of snow arrives on Saturday (10/30)

The NWS says that "yard decorations could become projectiles," and reminds those who are in areas of these damaging winds to "fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe place prior to the onset of winds."

If you're traveling on Wednesday, you can get live road reports from the Montana Department of Transportation by clicking HERE.

For Wyoming road conditions, CLICK HERE.

In January 2021, wind gusts over 70 mph hit our area, flipping tractor-trailers and ripping roofs off local businesses. CLICK HERE to see PHOTOS of the January 2021 Wind Event.

