See These Spectacular Fireworks Shows Around Billings, Montana

With the announcement of Stage II Fire restrictions in Yellowstone County, meaning absolutely no open fires or fireworks in your backyard this year, there are still plenty of opportunities for the family to enjoy pyrotechnics from the professionals.

There are multiple communities in southeastern and south central Montana that will have a fireworks display, including in Billings, so we've put together a list of where you can see the Montana sky light up this Independence Day!

Billings: Celebrate Freedom at Metra Park - Sunday, July 4

It's the 20th year for the 'Celebrate Freedom' fireworks at MetraPark, and the massive 35-minute choreographed show will launch from the upper parking lot, with synchronized music to the fireworks broadcast on Cat Country 102.9, 103.7 The Hawk, and 97.1 Kiss-FM. The event begins at 7pm, with food trucks and live bands planned for MetraPark's outdoor plaza.

Laurel: Fourth of July Celebration - Sunday, July 4

Come for the parade that begins at 11am, then there will be activities and entertainment throughout the day, along with plenty of food and drinks. Fireworks launch at dusk. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Roundup: Roundup Independence Day Extravaganza - July 2, 3, 4

Fireworks will launch in Roundup, MT on both Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 after the nightly concert. Saturday night's concert features Joe Nichols, and while there are no fireworks on Sunday, July 4, there will be other activities. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Lewistown: Concert in the Park and Fireworks Show - Sunday, July 4

Parade through Lewistown begins at 1pm, followed by events at Symmes Park, including an ice cream social, a car show, concert in the park, and fireworks at dusk.

Forsyth: Fireworks Display at Rosebud Co. Fairgrounds - Sunday, July 4

Sky and ground fireworks display starts at dusk, hosted by Chamber of Commerce and Volunteer Fire Department.

Harlowton: Fireworks at Chief Joseph Park - Sunday, July 4

The 69th Annual Harlowton Rodeo is happening July 2 and 3. On July 4, parade begins at 2pm, with fireworks launching at 10pm.

Sheridan, WY: Big Horn Equestrian Center - Sunday, July 4

The Big Horn Equestrian Center, just south of Sheridan, will have a spectacular firework display at dusk. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Food vendors on-site, and beverages available at the Club House. This event is dependent upon the weather and other unforeseen circumstances. CLICK HERE to check their Facebook page.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.