Montana group sues to gather e-signatures for legal pot

MISSOULA, Mont. (Missoulian) — A Montana group working to legalize recreational marijuana use has sued the Montana Secretary of State for permission to collect signatures electronically. The Missoulian reports the lawsuit by New Approach Montana says state measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have stymied the group's ability to carry out traditional signature gathering. New Approach filed an injunction request in Lewis and Clark County District Court to temporarily halt enforcement of in-person signature gathering requirements. New Approach seeks to legalize marijuana use by ballot initiative and set the age of consumption at 21 by state constitutional amendment.

