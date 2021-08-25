Montana Grizzly Football Weekly Coaches Show Has a New Home

The hottest, driest part of summer 2021 seems to be winding down. That makes Montana Grizzly football fans start to heat up with excitement.

As the Griz prepare for their first game of the season on September 4 against the Washington Huskies in Seattle, we want to invite you fans to get the latest on Grizzly football every Wednesday night with the head coach. The Bobby Hauck Show has a new home this season, Finn Restaurant inside the DoubleTree Hotel.

Join us each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m., starting September 1. The voice of the Griz, Riley Corcoran and Coach Hauck will keep you informed and entertained as the team readies for each upcoming Saturday contest. And you're invited to participate with any questions you may have for the coach during the show. Suggestion: the show draws a crowd, If you want a good seat try to arrive early.

If you can't make it to the show each week, it will be broadcast live on the flagship station for Grizzly football and men's basketball, KGVO in Missoula, FM 98.3 and AM 1290. Or download the free KGVO mobile app. The broadcasts are also heard in Hamilton on 1240 KLYQ.

And of course we are once again honored to bring you full game day coverage on KGVO and KLYQ. Pregame shows get underway two hours before kickoff with Scott Gurnsey and Denny Bedard. Riley Corcoran and Greg Sundberg have all the live play by play action, followed by the expanded post-game show.

That first game on September 4 kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time. We look forward to talking to you beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Can't wait!