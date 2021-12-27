Montana Grizzly Basketball Conference Battles at Home This Week

Happy New Year from your University of Montana Grizzly basketball team.

After an 11-day break it's time for the Griz to get back into action in a big way. The excitement of Big Sky Conference play makes its 2021-22 debut in the Adams Center.

It's been a bit of an up and down season so far for the Griz, with a few quality wins over U.C. San Diego, Southern Miss and Air Force, along with a couple very lopsided defeats at Oregon and Mississippi State. And there have been those two Big Sky Conference games nearly a month ago now, a win at Sacramento State and a loss at Northern Colorado. All of it adds up to 8-5 overall and 1-1 conference records as the Griz get down to strictly Big Sky business starting this week.

Montana will be hosting the Idaho State Bengals this Thursday, December 30, and Weber State Wildcats New Year's Night. Both games tip off at 7:00 p.m. in the Adams Center. We hope you are filled with holiday energy, ready to cheer the guys on.

Tickets can be purchased at the door prior to game time both nights. You can also get them in advance at the Adams Center Ticket Office and of course online on the sports page at griztix.com. There is still a really great deal on mini season ticket packs, where you can purchase tickets to 5 or 8 conference home games for as little as $50 each.

The Montana Lady Griz are on the road this weekend, then only one home game the following week, January 6, hosting Eastern Washington.

Time to warm your winter with some great college basketball!

