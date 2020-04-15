Montana governor: No timeline for return to normal

HELENA, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he doesn't have a timeline for things to return to normal after the coronavirus outbreak. He spoke to residents in a telephone town hall on Monday, saying he'll continue issuing his stay-at-home orders in two-week intervals. Bullock says indicators such as a decline in cases over a two-week period or a greater virus testing availability could lead to easing restrictions, but Republican lawmakers on Tuesday asked him to speed things up, including allowing local school districts to decide when they might reopen. The state health department reported Montana had 399 coronavirus cases Tuesday morning and seven deaths.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved