Montana Governor Donates Salary to Nonprofit in Hardin

One of the undertold stories in Montana is the vast charitable giving that is donated by the Gianforte Family Foundation, and the work of Greg and Susan Gianforte and family. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) that is.

Gianforte was a successful entrepreneur prior to running for governor. He launched RightNow Technologies in Bozeman, which turned into an incredible success story. His charitable giving hasn't stopped now that he is serving as Montana's governor either.

After touring Southeastern Montana storm damage, Gianforte stopped by a substance abuse treatment facility in Hardin, Montana. That's where he delivered a check- his first quarterly salary as governor- to Dr. David Mark, the CEO of One Health.

According to a press release from the governor's office the donation will help aid their peer support program as well as Medication Assisted Treatment for individuals with opioid and meth use disorders.

Dr. Mark: We’re grateful to Governor Gianforte for the tremendous and thoughtful gift. We will be using this generous donation to support the substance use disorder work we are doing and help those in our community overcome addiction.

Based in Hardin, One Health has satellite offices in Miles City, Glendive, Ashland, and Chinook.

Former President Donald Trump was also known for donating his presidential salary. As Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) was advancing legislation to fix the aging infrastructure in our national parks, President Trump was donating his own salary to repair and maintain national monuments.

President Trump also donated his salary in support of veterans, Coronavirus aid, and other causes.