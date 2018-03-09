Montana GOP on Potential Trade War

Q2 in Billings reports that Montana’s two Republican members of Congress, Senator Steve Daines and Representative Greg Gianforte, both expressed concerns Thursday about President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, with Gianforte coming down hard on the plan.

In a statement, Gianforte said [quote] “These tariffs are a bad idea, because they could lead to Montana ag products being shut out of foreign markets.They also will drive up costs for America’s manufacturers and serve as a tax that increases prices for Montanans.” [end quote]