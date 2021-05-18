Montana Gets to Pick Favorite Version of National Anthem
There are five Montana performers who will have the chance to sing the National Anthem at the Big Sky State Games opening ceremonies, and you will play a part in selecting who gets the opportunity.
Opening ceremonies will be held Friday, July 16 at Daylis Stadium in Billings, and a panel of music professionals have narrowed down all National Anthem entries to the following five finalists:
Charlotte Ellis from Hobson
Codi Donniaquo from Hinsdale
Gracie Reiser from Dillon
Damian Cable from Opheim
Kaden Speer from Yellowstone
To VOTE for your favorite National Anthem performance, who will have a chance to sing at the Big Sky State Games opening ceremony, CLICK HERE.
The 36th Annual Big Sky State Games has registration open for those who want to participate in the "Olympic-style multi-sport festival," that brings about 10,000 participants each year, according to the press release.
Most of the sports in the 2021 Big Sky State Games will take place in Billings from July 16 through 18, with the majority of the sports having a July 1 deadline for registration and t-shirts.
According to the press release, the Big Sky State Games are for "participants of all ages and skill levels. Elite, junior, senior and recreational athletes compete for medals in 34 sports."
Here are some of the competitions at the Big Sky State Games that will take place outside the main weekend (July 16-18):
- Swimming/Open Water, July 2, at Lake Elmo State Park.
- Scholastic Volleyball (Grades 9-10) July 9 – 10, in Worden at Huntley Project School; (Grades 11-12) at Senior High School.
- Swimming, July 9-11, in Helena at Last Chance Splash Waterpark.
- Cycling – Gravel Race, July 10, at Molt Road
- Shooting 5-Stand, Shooting Sporting Clays, Skeet Shooting July 10-11, at Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex.
- Equestrian Horse & Pony Show, July 10-11, at the Metra Super Barn
- Summer Biathlon and Mountain Bike Biathlon, July 11, at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center – Billings.
- Golf Juniors Individual, July 12, at Lake Hills Golf Course.
- Volleyball Quads, July 23-25, at Rose Park
- Shooting – Cowboy Action, July 24, Wild Bunch Action, July 25, at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.
- Shooting (PRS .22 LR), July 24, at Yellowstone Rifle Club
To get more info about registration, accommodations, and events, CLICK HERE.
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America
KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America
KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies