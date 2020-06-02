Montana FWP to Re-open Offices & Visitor Centers

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will open its offices and visitor centers on June 3 as part of Governor Steve Bullock's Phase 2 openings. FWP closed their offices back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

If you visit a FWP office throughout Montana, you will see markings on the floor to help people space out. Glass dividers will also keep customers separated from counter staff.

Posted on their Facebook page is a statement from FWP Director Martha Williams.

“We’re looking forward to having our customers back in our regional and local lobbies and visitor centers. We’ve worked hard to prepare our buildings to keep our public and staff safe.”

FWP would like to stress that many FWP employees are still working remotely, so for business beyond front desk license purchases and other related information, please plan to reach out to the appropriate staff member directly by phone or email or ask front desk staff for contact information.