Montana Food Truck Inspires Devil Dog Eats for Marine Corp Bday

Thanksgiving has turkey, Easter has ham and November 10th is for "Devil Dogs." Growing up in a family filled with military veterans, the Marine Corps Birthday has always been a holiday. With any holiday family gathering, comes a holiday meal.

Shortly after moving to the Bitterroot, I stumbled across a hot dog vendor on Main Street in Stevensville. The hot dog vendor was owned by a family of Marines. Their food truck was simply called "Devil Dogs." After sampling much of their menu, my brother (a Marine Corp veteran) and I decided to develop a proper holiday meal.

I'm not talking about the cream-filled chocolate cake treats. I'm talking about something as all American as the Marine Corps. Bacon-wrapped hotdogs with peppers.

If you are looking to celebrate the birth of our beloved Corps then try a "Devil Dog."

What you need:

*4 hot dogs

*4 slices of thick cut bacon

*1 cup sliced onion

*1 cup red bell pepper

*1 jalapeno (seeded and sliced into strips)

Buns and yellow mustard

What to do:

Carefully break 4 toothpicks in half. Wrap each hot dog in a strip of bacon and secure with a toothpick half at each end. Set aside.
Bring a large skillet or grill pan sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat on the stove.
Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno pepper and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Remove from the skillet/pan and set aside.
Remove the skillet/pan from heat, re-spray, and bring to medium heat. Add bacon-wrapped hot dogs and cook until bacon is crisp and fully cooked and hot dogs are heated through, about 6 minutes, rotating the hot dogs several times to evenly cook the bacon. Set aside.
Evenly spread mayo inside the buns. Remove toothpicks from the hot dogs and place a bacon-wrapped dog in each bun. Top each dog with a teaspoon of mustard.
Evenly distribute veggie mixture among the dogs. Oooo Raah!

