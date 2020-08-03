Montana firefighters wary of winds as evacuations lifted

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A wildfire that prompted evacuations in southern Montana has been largely contained but officials are wary that forecast heavy winds could fan the blaze. Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services said Monday that the human-caused fire burning in grass and timber north of Park City had charred up to three square miles (eight square kilometers). The National Weather Service issued an advisory for severe thunderstorms across the region into Monday evening. The human-caused fire prompted temporary evacuations when it ignited Sunday afternoon and initially threatened numerous houses and other structures.

