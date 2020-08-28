Montana drone technology company acquired for $350M

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — An international electronic warfare company has acquired a drone technology company in southern Montana for $350 million. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that CACI International purchased Ascent Vision Technology earlier this month. Ascent Vision Technology develops and builds drone technology for military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in Belgrade, about 10 miles northwest of Bozeman. CACI International CEO John Mengucci said the merger brings unique advantages to its defense and national security customers. Ascent Vision Technology President Lee Dingman said that while CACI International now owns the company, there are no plans to move any operations or employees out of Gallatin Valley.