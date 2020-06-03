Updated June 4, 2020 at 4:50pm:

The FBI are reporting that Mya Madplume has been found. In a press release, the FBI indicated that local law enforcement found Madplume on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, who determined "she is safe." Read the full statement HERE.

Original Story

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued, by the Montana Department of Justice, for a girl who was last seen June 1, 2020 in the Crow Reservation.

According to the advisory that was issued on Tuesday, June 2 around 9:30pm, 15-year old Mya Madplume is Native American who is 5' 7" tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

In their advisory, the Montana DOJ also included possible destinations where the teen may be headed:

Special attention to Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties. Possibly headed to Spokane, WA to see biological mother. Was last seen leaving guardian’s residence on Crow Reservation.

If you have information on the whereabouts of 15-year old Mya Madplume, Crow BIA Law Enforcement asks that you call (406) 638-2631 or call 911.

Just over a week ago, another Montana teen went missing from Helena. According to a May 26 advisory from the Montana DOJ, 15-year old Evelynne Williams is a white female who is 5' 6" tall, and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green and black AC/DC t-shirt, and ripped jeans. According to the advisory, Williams is suicidal, and has a history of violent tendencies. She may have been trying to hitchhike, possibly trying to travel either to Sheridan or Gillette, Wyoming.

Credit: Montana Department of Justice

If you have seen 15-year old Evelynne Williams, or know of her whereabouts, the Montana Department of Justice asks that you contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8293, or call 9-1-1.

The public can receive alerts and advisories through the CodeRED application. You can sign up for this free service by clicking HERE.