UPDATED at 9pm MDT on Sunday, May 16, 2021:

According to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections, the U.S. Marshall Montana Violent Offender Task Force apprehended Lisa Anne Nester, who had escaped on Friday (5/14) from the Women's Prison in Billings.

Authorities apprehended Nester on Saturday (5/15) without incident, according to the press release, and she is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center.

The Montana Department of Corrections is searching for a female inmate who escaped the Montana Women's Prison in Billings today (Friday 5/14), and they have Billings Police, Yellowstone County Sheriffs, and the U.S. Marshalls Service involved in the search.

According to the press release, prison staff discovered at approximately 3:30pm MDT on Friday (5/14), that 50 year old inmate Lisa Anne Nester was "not at the facility." Nester is white female, 5' 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The MT Department of Corrections says they don't believe Nester is a threat to the general public, but also said the "public should not approach her, and contact local law enforcement or call the U.S. Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 if they have any information regarding this offender."

According to the press release, Lisa Anne Nester has connections with in Carter, Montana and Grenora, North Dakota.

Circumstances surrounding the escape at the Montana Women's Prison is being evaluated by the Montana Department of Corrections, according to the press release, and they plan to make "necessary adjustments to ensure this does not occur again."

