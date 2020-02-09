Montana DNRC Hosting Service Agreement Seminar for Landowners

A day-long Energy Summit, assisting landowners negotiating surface agreements, will be held February 13 from 8am to 4:30pm at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is hosting the seminar that includes a presentation from five farmers and ranchers on "how to form a cooperative to negotiate energy leases collectively."

It’s increasingly common for landowners across the eastern half of Montana to receive monetary compensation from energy or utility companies that want to develop oil and gas, wind, pipeline, or solar energy projects on private lands. This workshop will help people understand their property rights and land reclamation options before they sign an agreement. -Linda Brander, DNRC Program Specialist

Cost is $50 per person to attend the seminar, with more details available by clicking HERE.

Speakers and specialists scheduled for the Energy Summit include: