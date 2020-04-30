Montana county approves agreement over Superfund cleanup

BUTTE, Mont. (The Montana Standard) — A Montana county has approved an agreement with a former oil producer to make health and safety improvements as part of a Superfund cleanup. The Montana Standard reported the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Commission voted to adopt the agreement with Atlantic Richfield Co. The wide-ranging agreement includes major improvements to public health and safety and at least $28.7 million in community development funding over the next 25 years, including $9 million to be paid within the first year of the agreement. Texas-based Atlantic Richfield said last year that it spent more than $1.4 billion on the decades-long Butte Superfund cleanup.

