Montana boater injured by mother grizzly in attack near cub

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (Great Falls Tribune) — A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks official says a mother grizzly bear attacked a boater who inadvertently came between the parent and her cub. The Great Falls Tribune reports a helicopter transported the man to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries following the attack Sunday morning. A Fish, Wildlife and Parks department spokesman says the man was a member of a group taking boats down the Sun River. He was attacked after he stepped to some bushes without being aware of the animals and put himself between the cub and the female, who attacked and bit the man.

