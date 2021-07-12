Where’s the Beef? Billings Kids Find Out at Historic Depot

Elementary-age school children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County got to experience some hands-on learning fun today (7/12) at Billings Depot. The event was the first of three "Built from Beef" events happening this summer. From practicing steer roping to learning about cattle brands and seasonings, the kids seemed to be loving the experience.

Three local non-profits coordinated the beef-inspired activities.

The Montana Beef Council is the host of the educational event, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County and the historic Billings Depot. When I stopped by around lunchtime, groups of kids were participating in four different activities. At one station, kids got to make their own beef dry rub and sample smoked brisket, thanks to Paul LaMantia from Blue Line BBQ. One jovial little kid I spotted a few minutes later was busy licking his finger and sticking into his little baggy of seasoning for a taste, telling me he enjoyed the flavor. Kind of like a savory Dip 'n Stick?

Summertime is busy for the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County.

The Club has seen enrollment numbers climb steadily since its inception in 1971. Filling out-of-school time with fun activities is just one of the services they provide. The Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County has hundreds of kids participating in five clubhouses and five micro-site locations throughout the summer. The kids were getting a kick out of practicing their calf roping skills at today's event.

Two more "Built from Beef" events are planned for August.

Local chefs Sarah Moyer and Jeremy Evans are slated to attend the next Built from Beef events at the Depot on August 2nd and 3rd. Chaley Harney, Executive Director for the Montana Beef Council, explained that the chefs will share some basic kitchen etiquette and skills that could be useful for kids that may be responsible for occasionally preparing their own food at home.

It's great that kids are learning where their food comes from.

Kids should know that food doesn't just magically come from a package at the store. The Montana Beef Council is organized to enhance profit opportunities for Montana cattle and beef producers by increasing demand for beef and beef products. #HomeForDinner.

