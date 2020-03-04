Montana Authorities Capture Last Of Three Escaped Inmates

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The last of three inmates who escaped from a Montana jail was captured, law enforcement officials said.

Andrew Parham, 25, was arrested without incident around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Crow Agency, 59 miles east of Billings, authorities said.

Police learned of Parham’s location through an anonymous tip, Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair said.

Parham was on the run for 25 days following his Feb. 7 escape with two other inmates from the Big Horn County Detention Center in Basin.

Parham, Stephen Caplett and Anthony Castro assaulted and handcuffed a detention officer, took his keys and forced a dispatcher to release them from the jail, authorities said.

Investigators believe the escaped men arranged to meet a getaway car across the street in the parking lot of a chiropractor’s office.

A fourth inmate inside the jail released other inmates, who covered cameras, damaged lights and tried to barricade entrances, authorities said.

Caplett and Castro were arrested separately in Billings within a week of their escape.

U.S. Marshals assisted the sheriff’s office in Parham’s arrest, Big Hair said.