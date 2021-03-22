Montana AG Says DHS “Flinging the Door Open” on the Border

Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) says the Department of Homeland Security is "flinging the door wide open" on our southern border, and lashed out at the Biden Administration's reported plans to ship illegal aliens to northern border states like Montana.

Knudsen says he spoke with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) over the weekend.

AG Knudsen: We were all hearing the same things. I think we have to take this very seriously. I think we have to be prepared for the plane coming in anytime here."

Because the Southern border is so overwhelmed, Knudsen says the Montana delegation was hearing that one of the Biden Administration's contingencies was to put the illegal aliens on transport planes and ship them to the northern border states.

What really concerns Knudsen, as a prosecutor and as an attorney, is what is already happening on the southern border. Knudsen says illegal aliens are being detained on the southern border and then immediately released without a court date.

AG KNUDSEN: This is basically Department of Homeland Security just flinging the door open and telling these people to go out out into the US, and come back at some point...this is stunning.

Check out the full audio of our conversation with AG Knudsen on our "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint podcast."

Prior Story from March 21, 2021: Mass Groups of Illegals Coming to Montana? "Not if I Can Help It" |

(Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Getty Images)

"Not if I can help it." That's how Montana's Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) responded to a news report from the Washington Post over the weekend that says the Biden Administration is considering sending large groups of illegal aliens to northern border states like Montana.

Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) and Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) also weighed in over the weekend, calling the crisis "the Biden Administration's own making." The two officials said that Montana is unable to care for the illegal aliens and that they "will take any and all appropriate legal measures to immediately prevent these relocation efforts."

Here's the full letter:

According to The Washington Post:

A new spike in the number of families and children crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas over the past several hours is forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to request airplanes that will allow the Biden administration to transport migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing, according to two Department of Homeland Security officials and an email reviewed by The Washington Post.

According to the Military Times, Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls is already under consideration, and is "further along" in the process: